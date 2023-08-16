Laredo Police officer arrested on theft charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gerardo Jalomo Jr., a 14-year veteran of the Laredo Police Department, found himself in police custody on Wednesday, August 15, following an arrest by the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation.

The arrest stems from a theft of property charge with an estimated value ranging from $2,000 to $30,000, as per court documents.

Jalomo was subsequently released on a $50,000 bond. He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending an internal investigation conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.

According to Laredo Police, Jalomo had been employed with the City of Laredo for 18 years and as an officer for 14 years.

