Man wanted for Child Sexual Assault caught at Laredo international bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gabriel Gonzalez, a 58-year-old man sought by authorities for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in south Texas, was caught at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge (Bridge #1) in Laredo.

Gonzalez, who had been on the run, encountered a major setback at the Laredo bridge when customs officials became suspicious during a secondary inspection. Following their standard procedures, they cross-referenced his biometric data and made a startling discovery: Gonzalez was wanted in connection with a serious assault case originating from the city of Sinton, Texas. Gonzalez was then detained.

Subsequent coordination between local and county law enforcement agencies facilitated Gonzalez’s transfer from the Webb County Jail to the custody of the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office.

