Pet of the Week: Dina

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life introduces us to Dina who was rescued from the city shelter.

Representatives from Best Friends for Life say that when they rescued Dina, she was missing a lot of hair but after meeting with multiple vets, they were able to provide her with the proper food that she needed so she could grow her fur back.

While Dina does have a special diet, she makes for the perfect pet to take home.

They say Dina is very friendly and loves to play and she’s even a hunter.

If you would like to adopt Dina call (956) 286-2375.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.