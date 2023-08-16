Resentencing trial day 3: Man convicted of killing UISD coach

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The defense attorney for the man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a UISD coach questions a sergeant on the investigation that led to his client’s conviction.

During day three of the resentencing trial of Jorge Rodriguez Jr., pictures of the crime scene, which showed blood were shown to jurors.

Rodriguez’s attorney questioned the sergeant on the lack of evidence connecting his client to the case.

Rodriguez Jr. is appealing the sentencing he received for the murder of Rolando Ramos.

The defense addressed Ramos’ sexual orientation.

Rodriguez and Ramos knew each other for about two years before the murder.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

