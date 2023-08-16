Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Resentencing trial day 3: Man convicted of killing UISD coach

Resentencing trial day 3: Man convicted of killing UISD coach
Resentencing trial day 3: Man convicted of killing UISD coach(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The defense attorney for the man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a UISD coach questions a sergeant on the investigation that led to his client’s conviction.

During day three of the resentencing trial of Jorge Rodriguez Jr., pictures of the crime scene, which showed blood were shown to jurors.

Rodriguez’s attorney questioned the sergeant on the lack of evidence connecting his client to the case.

Rodriguez Jr. is appealing the sentencing he received for the murder of Rolando Ramos.

The defense addressed Ramos’ sexual orientation.

Rodriguez and Ramos knew each other for about two years before the murder.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

Gerardo Jalomo Jr.,
Laredo Police officer arrested on theft charges
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
10p newscast recording
UISD Police discuss security measures for new school year