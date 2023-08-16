UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez is responding to sexual harassment allegations made against him and a recording that has recently surfaced on social media of a conversation allegedly between him and the complainant.

Two statements have been issued, one from the school district and one from Superintendent Gonzalez himself.

According to the statement, Gonzalez says, “Thirteen years ago while I was serving as a Principal, Ms. Ana Cordova, a clerk at the campus made sexual harassment allegations against me. The district embarked on an investigation of the matter which found no support for her allegations, providing me with complete vindication. Since then, Ms. Cordova has made several attempts to contact me throughout the years via email or phone calls by way of my administrative assistant. I have continued to keep my distance and stay professional.”

The district’s communications department issued a statement as well saying,

“United Independent School District has been made aware of serious allegations levied against its Superintendent of Schools. UISD does not condone the alleged behavior and has a zero-tolerance policy regarding workplace misconduct. The District will follow all legally required protocols as it moves through the process of investigating this matter and has retained a third-party law firm to conduct an independent investigation that has already started.”

UISD goes on to say that a safe workplace is of paramount importance to the district and these allegations will be addressed accordingly and swiftly.

Because of the privacy concerns of UISD employees, the district said there will be no further comment at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.