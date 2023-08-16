Shop Local
Webb County and LADD officials voice support for Bentley’s Law(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - Local families of victims killed by drunk drivers and officials voiced their support for a new house bill that will make drunk drivers responsible for a person’s death to pay child support for the children of the victims.

On Wednesday morning, Webb County District Attorney Isidro “Chilo” Alaniz held a press conference announcing the upcoming Texas House Bill 393, also known as Bentley’s Law.

The law will take effect starting Sept. 1.

According to the new law, convicted drunk drivers will have to start paying on the one-year anniversary of the release of the convicted.

Several entities were present during the press conference including, the Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal of Laredoans Against Drunk Driving (LADD).

Villarreal started the group after her son Derek Trevino was killed by a drunk driver 12 years ago.

