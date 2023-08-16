Webb County’s domestic violence conference announced

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In an ongoing effort to confront and combat the critical issue of domestic violence, a significant event is on the horizon, aiming to shed light on this pressing matter. On Wednesday, August 16, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition unveiled its plans for the 27th Annual Domestic Violence Conference.

This yearly conference is a vital platform for the latest information about facts, services, and resources related to domestic violence. Beyond that, it offers a refresher on the laws that safeguard victims, provide support to families, and extend assistance to those who may be causing harm, helping them seek the right kind of help.

Themed around “Domestic Violence Across the Lifespan,” this year’s conference delves into the different stages of an individual’s life. Julie Bazan, the Executive Director of the Area Health Education Center, highlighted the diverse focus: “We’re going to have speakers talk about the different stages of life so people can see that it’s not just when you’re a married couple and it’s not just when you’re dating. It’s also in the elderly, in young adults, children, and adolescents.”

Scheduled for October 5th, the conference will take place at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) with a $75 fee. To secure your spot, all you need to do is contact the organization at 956-712-0037.

