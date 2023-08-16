Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near Encinal

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges following a high-speed chase that started near Encinal and ended in west Laredo.

Authorities arrested Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40, and charged her with evading arrest.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 12:41 p.m. on I-35 when Encinal Police attempted to stop a gray Nissan Altima due to a driver being involved in a theft case.

The driver refused to stop and sent officers on a chase that was pursued by DPS Troopers near mile marker 20.

Border Patrol was successfully able to deploy a tire deflation device that was able to slow down the Nissan.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a neighborhood near Convent.

Csombok was transported to the Webb County Jail.

