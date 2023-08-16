Shop Local
Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near Encinal

Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges following a high-speed chase that started near Encinal and ended in west Laredo.

Authorities arrested Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40, and charged her with evading arrest.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 12:41 p.m. on I-35 when Encinal Police attempted to stop a gray Nissan Altima due to a driver being involved in a theft case.

The driver refused to stop and sent officers on a chase that was pursued by DPS Troopers near mile marker 20.

Border Patrol was successfully able to deploy a tire deflation device that was able to slow down the Nissan.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a neighborhood near Convent.

Csombok was transported to the Webb County Jail.

Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Four teens killed in fiery crash in south Laredo Sunday morning
El Cenizo receives over million dollars in federal funds for street improvements
