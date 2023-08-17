Shop Local
21st year of Sames Scholars Program kicks off

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sames Scholars Program commenced its 21st year at the Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Killam Library on Wednesday, August 16.

The program, dedicated to supporting first-generation college-bound high school students, offers a valuable opportunity for these hard-working individuals to secure well-deserved scholarships and pursue their higher education dreams.

At the start of each academic year, the program selects a cohort of driven students from the four UISD high schools, pairing them with mentors whose expertise spans various disciplines.

