21st year of Sames Scholars Program kicks off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sames Scholars Program commenced its 21st year at the Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Killam Library on Wednesday, August 16.

The program, dedicated to supporting first-generation college-bound high school students, offers a valuable opportunity for these hard-working individuals to secure well-deserved scholarships and pursue their higher education dreams.

At the start of each academic year, the program selects a cohort of driven students from the four UISD high schools, pairing them with mentors whose expertise spans various disciplines.

