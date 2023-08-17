Bowling for Crime Stoppers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers is inviting fellow pin-pals to take part in its fundraising event this weekend.

This Saturday, Aug. 19, the organization will hold its 42 ‘Strike Out Crime’ Bowling Extravaganza.

The day will be filled with lots of bowling, pizza, drinks and great company.

All of the proceeds will go to Crime Stoppers who will be able to generate funds for reward money.

The event is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 pm. at Jett Bowl North on McPherson.

For more information call 956-724-1876 or email. office@laredocrimestoppers.org.

