City of Laredo officials clean up homeless areas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working on cleaning up areas where members of the homeless community tend to gather.

Different city departments will be taking part in the campaign every month.

On Thursday morning, several city departments were seen clearing out rubbish from vacant areas.

Officials will focus on areas near the I-35 corridors.

One of the main reasons for the clean-up is to help make these walkways safer, especially now that school is back in session.

“We had return to school this month, and so a lot of the kids that are actually commuting on foot, going through some of these pathways, to go to school, would be confronted with box mattresses, syringes, dirty needles and all these other things that are basically part of a safety concern for the traveling public on these sidewalks,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Officials urge people who live out on the streets to seek out the assistance available for them through the various non-profits in town.

