Construction begins for new Gateway Clinic in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new health clinic is expected to expand its services to residents in west Laredo.

Construction for the West Gateway Community Health Center officially got underway Thursday morning.

The center will provide primary medical services at a reduced cost for people living in that area.

The clinic will be located at the intersection where Lafayette Street and Main Avenue right next the overpass.

The clinic is estimated to cost 2.7 million dollars.

Hermina Carlos, said that this clinic is crucial for residents who live near the area.

“A lot of the people that live here are already retired, and the distances are extreme (to the other clinics) and many people that live here are older adults,” said Carlos. “I think it’s good that they thought of this area, because it’s a little bit forgotten, I think it’s perfect that they thought of this area on Lafayette.”

Officials with Gateway expect the health center to open its doors by March of next year.

