Hot weather, more rain chances next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a high pressure is producing dangerous heat index values of 110 -120 across the north, central and east parts of Texas. Even though we are not in a heat advisory it will be a scorcher with triple digit temperatures and plenty of sun. With dry air and low humidity this afternoon and Friday it is possible for elevated fire weather conditions. Warm and muggy night with clear skies and a low near 79. The dangerous heat makes a comeback over the weekend where we could probably be under a heat advisory. Rain chances begin Monday night and increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. With this rain fall highs are expected to drop in the 90s. Have a great day and be weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.