Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hot weather, more rain chances next week

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a high pressure is producing dangerous heat index values of 110 -120 across the north, central and east parts of Texas. Even though we are not in a heat advisory it will be a scorcher with triple digit temperatures and plenty of sun. With dry air and low humidity this afternoon and Friday it is possible for elevated fire weather conditions. Warm and muggy night with clear skies and a low near 79. The dangerous heat makes a comeback over the weekend where we could probably be under a heat advisory. Rain chances begin Monday night and increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. With this rain fall highs are expected to drop in the 90s. Have a great day and be weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.,
Laredo Police officer arrested on theft charges
Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40
Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near Encinal

Latest News

Hot weather and better rain chances next week
Hot weather
Wednesday 7 day Forecast
Hotter Drier Weather, Rain Chance Early Next Week
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.
Triple digit temps with a hope of rain.