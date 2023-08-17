Laredo animal shelters ask community to help reduce pet population

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Animal shelters believe there is a growing animal population problem in the city.

Representatives with the Laredo Animal Care Service say they house over 300 cats and dogs and receive an average of about 20 to 40 pets a day.

Meanwhile, the Laredo Animal Protective Society has over 100 animals at its facility as well as the Best Friends for Life cat village.

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS believes there is a problem with stray animals, but the community needs to do its part to reduce the pet population.

“A lot of the times it’s either person who no longer want their pet and they abandon them which is against the city ordinance,” said Gutierrez. “Apart from that, all it takes is one accident for a pet to get out and end up pregnant and then you’re stuck with a litter of puppies and then the same thing with adopting or rescuing an animal and making sure they are fixed and making sure that there’s no more problems contributing to the stray population.”

In an effort to help with the expenses, Gutierrez reminds pet owners that LAPS offers a spay and neuter assistance program that would lower the cost of those procedures if needed.

Gutierrez also reminds the community that owning a pet is a big responsibility that should be thought of before adopting a pet.

For more information call LAPS at 956-724-8364.

