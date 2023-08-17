Laredo Chamber of Commerce to hold Icons Award Thursday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the first time, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Icon Award event.

The event aims to celebrate local business leaders and their accomplishments.

The chamber has been around for over 50 years and Thursday night’s event will recognize the businessperson of the year, the small business of the year, the non-profit of the year and restaurant of the year.

“This is a combination of two events, we used to have Business Person of the Year and then the Small Business Awards. We decided to combine the two events and make it one big prestigious event,” said Laredo Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Committee Chair David Dodier. “That way everyone get recognized at the same time. There’s a lot of events going on and with so many events it’s hard to plan and get everybody involved-- it’s easier way for us to make one event, get more people and recognize these businesses and these business accomplishments.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Barn Los Patios located at the 4600 block of Casa Blanca Lake Road.

If you would like to attend the event, tickets are still available.

For more information, call 956-722-9895.

