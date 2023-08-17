Shop Local
Laredo College holds orientation for incoming Palominos

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While many students have already returned to the classrooms from elementary to high school, Laredo College is preparing for its first day of classes.

On Thursday morning Laredo College held an orientation for incoming college students at the Kazen Center.

While classes are expected to start next Monday, representatives at Laredo College say there are still plenty of chances to register for the fall semester.

Jorge Dimas, the director of admissions says the college has plenty of new programs to choose from.

“People can actually get their associates, certificate programs or even their bachelor’s degrees. Programs like accounting, programs in business, programs like sciences like nursing, sonography, programs in psychology and sociology,” said Dimas. “I mean definitely there’s multiple programs, culinary arts, automotive as well, welding, I mean you name it! We have over 80 programs at this point that we have available at this point that we have available for our community.”

Dimas adds that if you are still thinking about registering or need some last-minute information, the college will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to complete the registration process.

Laredo College is expected to start its fall semester this Monday, Aug. 21.

