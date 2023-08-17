Laredoans voice outrage over allegations against UISD Superintendent

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Recent sexual harassment allegations made against the UISD Superintendent took center stage during the public comment section of Wednesday night’s UISD meeting.

Even though the topic of the allegations was not on the agenda, many parents and community members were vocal about the allegations and demanded action.

Attendees took the stand during public comment to either defend or ask for the removal of UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez.

Gonzalez becoming the topic of discussion among parents and staff comes after an allegation of sexual harassment against Gonzalez came to light.

A recorded conversation surfaced on social media allegedly between him and his complainant.

“I was flabbergasted with everything that has been going on with this school board,” said attendee Memo Castro. “You kind of put a big question mark on the integrity and the honesty now I don’t blame the superintendent in essence to the problem that happened but I do blame the board for letting it get to this point.”

Memo Castro wasn’t the only community member who felt this way.

About 10 people spoke during public comment; Meanwhile, Gonzalez did have his share of supporters.

Early Wednesday before the meeting, Gonzalez released a statement saying that 13 years ago while serving as a principal a campus clerk made sexual harassment allegations against him.

In his statement he claims the district investigated and found no support to the allegations.

Regarding the audio recording being shared social media, Gonzalez claims there are things in that recording that he does not recall stating and believes the recording may have been altered.

George Altgelt who is representing the complainant said that his client is asking for justice.

“She wants to be left alone and she is asking for David’s resignation and his “achichingle” Lorena Chavez who helped him with the retaliation with the cover up to ask for his resignation,” said Altgelt.

Altgelt said this case has been reported to the Texas Rangers and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In a statement, UISD claims it is aware of the allegations and has a zero-tolerance policy regarding workplace misconduct.

Board president Ramiro Veliz III said there are steps that have to be taken before any action is made.

“These allegations are being taken very seriously, there is already a process that is being played out we are following these procedures,” said Veliz. “We have as a board member we have taken the allegations and at this time we have already started an investigation by a third-party law firm to go ahead and provide us findings within the next couple of weeks.”

Despite public comments regarding the allegations being made, the board could not discuss it since it was not an agenda item; however, a noticed for a special meeting has already been sent out.

Agenda items for that special meeting surrounding the allegations against Gonzalez include the discussion and possible action on placing Gonzalez on administrative leave with pay, discussion and possible action regarding the superintendent’s job duties, and discussion and possible action on the appointment of an administrator in-charge with a stipend or pay adjustment due to taking on the additional duties.

The meeting takes place this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the UISD Boardroom at 201 Lindenwood Rd.

