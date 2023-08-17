Man sentenced to over 20 years for child abuse and possession of child porn

COTULLA, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo federal judge sentenced a 27-year-old man to over 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents state that in 2021, a search warrant at a Cotulla home revealed that Jose Luis Lara had over 1,000 images and over 600 videos of Lara abusing a child.

Lara had filmed the abuse and shared the images online.

He said he filmed the images while in Big Wells, Texas before moving to Cotulla.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

