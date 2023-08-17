Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man sentenced to over 20 years for child abuse and possession of child porn

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTULLA, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo federal judge sentenced a 27-year-old man to over 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents state that in 2021, a search warrant at a Cotulla home revealed that Jose Luis Lara had over 1,000 images and over 600 videos of Lara abusing a child.

Lara had filmed the abuse and shared the images online.

He said he filmed the images while in Big Wells, Texas before moving to Cotulla.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.,
Laredo Police officer arrested on theft charges
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40
Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near Encinal

Latest News

Cleaning up homeless areas
Cleaning up homeless areas
Construction begins for new Gateway Clinic in west Laredo
Construction begins for new Gateway Clinic in west Laredo
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Though Sunday, Shower Chances Begins Monday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Construction begins for new Gateway Clinic in west Laredo
Construction begins for new Gateway Clinic in west Laredo