Man wanted for credit card abuse of an elderly resident

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly committed credit card abuse against an elderly person.

Laredo Police are searching for Ramiro Guerrero, 27, who is tied to a case which stemmed from an incident reported in June.

According to reports, the victim told police his neighbor identified as Guerrero took his wallet that contained his credit card from a common area.

The victim said he allegedly noticed eight transactions on one of his credit cards totaling roughly $650 made at several locations.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed Guerrero as the prime suspect.

If you have any information on Guerrero’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

