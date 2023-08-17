Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent addresses allegations; UISD conducts investigation
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Witness describes terrifying moments of fatal car crash in south Laredo
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.,
Laredo Police officer arrested on theft charges
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Laredo Police provide update on Cuatro Vientos accident
Jennifer Lynn Csombok, 40
Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near Encinal

Latest News

FILE - The White House is shown, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. The Biden administration says...
White House lawyer who advised Biden on pandemic and GOP investigations is set to leave next month
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific