Tecolotes waiting for their next opponent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just about 48 hours away from the Tecolotes opening up their second round series and still we have no idea who they will be facing.

The next foe will either be Monclova or Saltillo and it looked like the Sultanes would be on the chopping block Wednesday night as they trailed in their series with Union Laguna.

Instead, Monterrey would jump out to a slim early lead, only to see Laguna tie it up in the fifth and then the floodgates opened up.

The Sultanes with three in the sixth and then ten runs in the eighth win it 16 to three and force a seventh game.

All this while the Tecos sit and wait and to them it doesn’t matter who they face next.

“I don’t really care which one we honestly get cause which team we are getting. Cause either way we’re getting a team that’s coming off a loss so we should have the most energy and the best side of that series favoring us so that’s what all I really care about,” said Tecolotes Pitcher Brandon Brennan.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. Like I said it’s a hard game it’s tough to play this game every day and compete at a high level every day,” said Teclotes Shortstop Jake Gatewood. “So you really rely on your teammates to help pick you up and I think we’ve been doing a great job and winning the way we have. We’re playing for someone bigger than ourselves, we’re trying to win a championship and bring one back to Laredo so that parts exciting.

