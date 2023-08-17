Shop Local
UISD students unite in purple to honor lost classmates

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a moving demonstration of solidarity, students and staff at UISD’S LBJ High School adorned the school’s halls in a sea of purple on Thursday, August 17, rallying together to remember and pay tribute to their fellow classmates tragically lost in a car accident this past Sunday.

The tragic accident claimed the lives of four young individuals, including LBJ’s junior class president and cheerleader, alongside a young man who had been in the process of rejoining the school after a temporary withdrawal.

Amid the waves of grief that have swept through the school community, Principal Armando Salazar emphasized the resilience demonstrated by the students in the face of their overwhelming emotions. He said, “We’re trying to teach them that these are unfortunately things that life gives us. We don’t know or understand why. A lot of times we want to know why, but it’s like we tell the students: We don’t know why but we know that they continue being with us if we continue honoring them and remembering them.”

School counselors have extended their support to students who are navigating a range of emotions.

The victims’ identities remain undisclosed by local authorities.

