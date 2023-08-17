Shop Local
Very Hot Though Sunday, Shower Chances Begins Monday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air has arrived aloft over most of Texas. This is bringing very high temperatures which require caution. Heat advisories have been issued for this reason. There are indications that a disturbance will form in the gulf and move west across south Texas early/mid next week. This will bring clouds and a decent chance of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will not be as high with the clouds and showers.

