Dr. Minita Ramirez completes first year as President of Laredo College

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This summer marks the one-year anniversary of the historic decision by Laredo College Board of Trustees to name the first woman president in the school’s 76-year history. Dr. Minita Ramirez took the reins of the school after its former president resigned.

In a recent interview, Dr. Ramirez says over the past year, she’s experienced both successes and challenges. When it comes to successes, there were three goals she spoke about after first being appointed.

“For starters, it’s a privilege, and I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve as president of Laredo College,” Dr. Minita said back in 2022. “I have two goals, the first one is to increase student enrollment and the second is to align the budget to support the kinds of programs we want to bring to the college and to expand our current program offering.”

The third goal she highlights is to provide a clear pathway for students when transitioning to a four-year university.

“The idea is to create seamless transitions from high school to college, from college to TAMIU, or to other 4-year institutions that students may be interested in.”

Of these goals, when it comes to increasing student enrollment, in the Fall of 2022, student enrollment numbers were 9,296. This fall, College Admissions is projecting 9,761--an increase of 5%.

As for goal #2, ‘expanding program offerings to students’, Laredo College added one additional program for the fall of 2023. Students interested in engineering now have the option of enrolling in an Engineering Technology Program.

As for goal #3, Dr. Ramirez says things went very well.

“When students finish their Associate’s degree, the block of hours transfer to the four-year institution, whether is TAMIU, Texas State, Texas Women’s University, UTRGV or A&M Corpus Christi—those are the five universities we signed with this year.”

This goal also came with financial help for Pell grant students.

“So, upon transferring to any one of those five schools, they’re guaranteeing that students are not going to pay one dollar for their tuition and fees,” continued Dr. Ramirez.

Along with these successes in her first year, Dr. Ramirez also says there were a few challenges.

“While I’ve worked the Texas Legislature many times before in previous roles, this was the first time as president and seeing how the finance bill was finally taken up—

how community colleges in Texas are financed—it was huge for us,” said Dr. Ramirez. “It had been 50 years since the state legislature actually reviewed the formula they use to try and support community colleges, because we’re not state funded, we’re state supported--we’re helped,” she said. “Only about 20/21% of our budget comes from the state, but now the way it’s going to work out, it could be a little better than that.”

Dr. Minita is very quick to point out that many of her successes this past year are due in part to the team she has around her.

“I must say I’m very appreciative of everyone’s support and everyone’s willingness to step up to the plate,” she said. “I did move people’s cheese a little bit as they say, but it’s going very, very well and we’re seeing some wonderful things happen at Laredo College.”

Dr. Ramirez also spoke of learning more about the historical value of the college and says she’s looking forward to sharing this history with the community.

Also, she noted there’s still time to register for classes for the Fall semester. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 8am to 6pm and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The last Palomino Saturday is scheduled for August 19th from 9am to 3pm at both Laredo College campuses. The first day of classes for Laredo College is Monday, August 21st.

