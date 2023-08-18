Grass fire reported near hospital in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in north of Laredo Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the fire can be seen past Doctors Hospital near United Day.

An official has confirmed it is a grass fire and crews are out on the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while fire crews work on extinguishing the blaze.

