Grass fire reported near hospital in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in north of Laredo Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the fire can be seen past Doctors Hospital near United Day.

An official has confirmed it is a grass fire and crews are out on the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while fire crews work on extinguishing the blaze.

