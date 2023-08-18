Hot , rain chances begin Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the dangerous heat continues across South Texas extending into the central states. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories with heat index values of 110 or higher. A heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon from 1pm - 7pm for webb. Sizzling tempeatures and plenty of sun, expected to reach a high 108 with SSE winds.

