Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a somber morning as the funeral procession for one of the four victims of a tragic accident took place Friday morning.

Alexandra Doria, 15, the LBJ Junior Class President and cheerleader, is being laid to rest on Friday.

A sea of mourners gathered as the funeral procession passed by the school, where a group of students was present to bid farewell to Alexandra.

On Thursday, the school’s principal noted that while the students are struggling with the weight of their emotions, they are showing incredible strength.

“We’re trying to teach them that these are unfortunate things that life gives us. We don’t know understand why,” said LBJ High School Principal Armando Salazar. “A lot of times we want to know why, but it’s like we tell the students: we don’t know why but we know that they continue being with us if we continue honoring them and remembering them.”

Among the victims was another young man who was about to rejoin the LBJ campus.

His funeral procession will be held next week and will pass by the high school as well.

The identities of the other two victims have not been officially released by local authorities.

School counselors are available at campuses for students.

