Lizzo lawsuit, celebrity divorces, and Taylor Swift ends first leg of ‘Eras’ tour + Bachelorette ep. 7 & 8

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls are back from a brief hiatus and ready to get into all the celebrity gossip circulating since they’ve left. First, they are happy to announce that Estrella Jalisco is a sponsor of the show and has a fantastic sweepstake for “Pop.” viewers (1:40). Plus, the girls talk about what they’ve been up to lately (5:09) get into the headlines going into the weekend (12:30) and go more in-depth with topics like the allegations against Lizzo (34:00), the latest celebrity divorces (38:24), and discuss Yocelin’s ‘Eras’ tour experience and all that happened during Taylor Swift’s LA concerts (44:25). Also, catch their recap of The Bachelorette episode 7 and Men Tell All (56:36).

