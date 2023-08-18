Shop Local
‘Mexicana Emprende’ program seeks to teach female entrepreneurs the basics of business(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mexican women living in the U.S. who are thinking about starting their own business can take part in a program that will guide them through every step of the way.

The Mexican Consualte and Mile One have teamed up for its “Mexicana Emprende” program that will provide female entrepreneurs with a series of workshops that will go over how to start a business, mentoring, business plans and entrepreneurship.

Ximena Morales with the Mexican Consulate said there are only a few spaces available for those interested in joining the program.

“We had a great response from the people we had more than 40 applicants and there were 15 spots last year, we are hoping this year we can fill our 15 as well, so they can all start their business.”

Registration will start on Aug. 18 and will end on Sept 8.

The program will run from September all the way into Jan.

