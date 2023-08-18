Resentencing trial for man convicted of killing UISD coach enters fifth day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The resentencing trial for the man convicted of killing a UISD coach entered its fifth day.

Rodriguez was convicted of the murder of Rolando Ramos, back in February 2020.

Ramos was stabbed to death in 2018 and Rodriguez’s conviction came after a three-day trial where jurors found him guilty of murder.

Day five started with the defense calling on defendant, Jorge Rodriguez Jr., 28, to the stand.

Rodriguez’s testimony began with him apologizing and stating his reason for being on court as the person convicted in the murder of Rolando Ramos.

Rodriguez explained that he was upset about everything that had happened and upset that he did not get pulled over or arrested while he was on the way to the coach’s house.

Defense attorney George Altgelt asked Jorge what he is upset about.

Rodriguez stated that he understands it was his decision to use drugs, break into Ramos’ house knowing that he was there.

Rodriguez testified that things escalated which led to an unfortunate incident that happened that night.

Atlgelt asked Rodrigue to explain his history with drugs.

Rodriguez responded that he has been on and off drugs since he was 13, and that it was something that he struggled with on a daily basis.

Rodriguez told the court that he has overdosed three times, as a juvenile and as an adult.

Rodriguez spoke about going to rehab and that he has only been able to stay sober for five or six months at a time.

Altgelt brought up the prior burglaries and asked why Rodriguez would go into houses.

Rodriguez said it was a fast and easy way to get drugs, but he said that he has never forcefully entered a house.

Rodriguez denied ever being violent or sought retribution or revenge.

Altgelt then brought up the items that were stolen from Dr. Corrine Stern.

Rodriguez said during that incident, he left when Dr. Stern told him to leave and did not threaten her or do anything of that nature.

Altgelt then asked what Rodriguez meant when he told Dr. Stern ‘Que se Vayoa La wee-wee’. Rodriguez said he told her to ‘(expletive deleted) off’.

Rodriguez said he was aware of what had happened and was aware of the consequences.

Altgelt brought up Rodriguez’s relationship with Coach Ramos.

Rodriguez testified that the two met through Craigslist when Rodriguez responded to an ad that said ‘Looking for young teens, a man’ and Rodriguez replied.

According to Rodriguez the two communicated through Craigslist until Coach Ramos gave Rodriguez his phone number.

Rodriguez testified that he found out the coach’s name when he put the pin at the gated community and the name came out, but Coach Ramos never provided his name.

According to Rodriguez, Coach Ramos gave him his address during that Craigslist communication, he also told Rodriguez the address, where to turn, where to park, and what time to arrive.

Rodriguez said he found out Ramos was a coach after the incident on June 2018. Rodriguez’s lawyer told him at the time.

Altgelt brought up the timeframe with the coach.

Rodriguez said he was 19 about to turn 20 in July which is still considered a teenager.

During that time, Rodriguez said, he met Ramos because of his addiction.

Rodriguez went on to elaborate saying that he sold his body for drugs and that his addiction got worse when he started seeing Ramos.

“I tried seeing him more and more so I can get more money for drugs”, said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he was sent to La Serenidad Rehab around March and April for two months.

Rodriguez testified that Ramos knew about his addiction but did not do anything about it.

Rodriguez also mentioned that he had tattoos on his face when they met.

Rodriguez told Ramos that he was miserable on drugs and then went into detail about the Craigslist ad saying that it was for a young teen man.

Rodriguez didn’t know if Ramos knew exactly how old he was at the time, but Ramos would tell Rodriguez to get rid of his beard and not to gain any weight or he would lose his attraction for him.

Rodriguez stated that they were having sex twice a week and he was paid every time.

The exchanges would range from $20 to $60; some were even paid for with lotto tickets, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would then use that money to buy drugs.

Before the lawnmower/ weed eater theft, Rodriguez said he did not steal from the coach.

Rodriguez said he never took pleasure in “Being the coach’s prostitute.”

Rodriguez said that when Ramos asked for his sexual orientation Rodriguez told him he was straight.

According to Rodriguez, Ramos would invite him over to have sex after a funeral before church and after church.

Rodriguez stated that Ramos used the Craigslist ID ‘Twinkneededm4m’ along with ‘shivermetimbers’.

Rodirguez explained to the jury that ‘Twink’ means young teen.

Altgelt brought up a conversation that happened on Nov. 11, 2017, between Rodriguez and Ramos on Craigslist.

Rodriguez said he arrived at the address on Oct. 13, 2017, and again on Oct. 19, 2017.

Another conversation happened on Dec. and then the day after Christmas on 2017.

Rodriguez said he was asked if he liked it, to which Rodriguez agreed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.