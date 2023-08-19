City lists five candidates for Laredo Police Chief

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been three months since Claudio Treviño announced his retirement as the chief of police for Laredo.

On Friday, the City of Laredo announced five potential candidates who will fill the position.

Andy Harvey, Manuel Maciel, Miguel Rodriguez, Ricardo Gonzalez and Tom Whitten are the top five candidates for Laredo Police Chief.

If those names ring a bell, that’s because they are from the Gateway City but others are from out of town.

Officers Maciel, Rodriguez and Gonzalez have more than 20 years with Laredo Police Department.

Some were patrol officers, investigators and deputy chiefs.

Candidate Andy Harvey has led several police departments across the state.

Tom Whitten has served as chief deputy for the city of El Paso’s Sheriff’s Office since 2013.

Interim Laredo Police chief Steve Landin said each candidate has their own personality and traits.

“They have to prove themselves to the interview committees on this is who they are, this is what they bring to the table. I just think that we are all different, we all have different personalities, we all have different qualities and they have their own different personalities and that is what it makes them different, different people,” said Landin.

The police chief search committee, led by Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb, reviewed the applicants and ultimately selected these five finalists.

The upcoming on-site interview process will take place next week on August 30 and 31.

The City of Laredo will hold a meet & greet with the finalists.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Haynes Recreation Center, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

