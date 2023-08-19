UISD places Superintendent on administrative leave

LAREDO, Tx. - In a unanimous vote, United ISD board members decided to place Superintendent David Gonzalez on administrative leave with pay.

The special board meeting took place on Saturday afternoon. During the meeting they discussed what will happen with the superintendent after recent allegations of sexual harassment.

They were also recommended to appoint Laida Benavidez, Rebecca Morales, and Mike Garza as administrators in charge during the superintendent leave.

Gonzalez will have no additional payments or stipend. Gonzalez’s attorney said this case had been investigated a decade ago.

A third-party investigation will take place they should have results in the next weeks.

