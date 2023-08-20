Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hot airmass continues to bring dry hot weather to Kansas southward into our area. A disturbance north of western Cuba will move west with a deep layer of moist air. It has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the south Texas coast or northern Mexico coast around dawn Tuesday. Regardless if it develops, the deep layer of moisture with the disturbance will bring widespread rain into our area during Tuesday, 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.

Hot weather