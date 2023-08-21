Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan lead balanced Dallas Wings past Washington Mystics 97-84

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings defeated the Washington Wizards 97-84 on Sunday.

The Wings had six players in double figures. Natasha Howard scored 15 points, Crystal Dangerfield 14, Maddy Siegrist 11 and Kalani Brown 10. Satou Sabally added nine points and 10 assists.

Brown made a pair of free throws for Dallas early in the fourth quarter, then the Wings went the next 5:06 without a point, seeing their lead that was once 20 points cut to 13. Ogunbowale hit a pair of free throws and Veronica Burton added a 3-pointer to get Dallas moving again. Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins hit 3-pointers for Washington near the 3-minute mark, but Dallas maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Cloud scored 22 points for Washington, Brittney Sykes added 16 and Ariel Atkins finished with 13.

After trailing 56-46 at halftime, Washington got as close as 65-61 before Dallas scored the next 11 points, with McCowan scoring six points in the run. The Wings went on to lead by 20 heading into the fourth.

Dallas led for nearly all of the first half and a 12-4 run in which Siegrist scored the first five points and Dangerfield hit the last five to give the Wings a 45-32 lead midway through the second quarter.

Later in the half, Dallas led by 16 before Atkins hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-4 Mystics run to close out the half, leaving the Wings with a 10-point lead.

For Atkins, it was her second game after being sidelined with an ankle sprain since early July. Elena Delle Donne, who saw limited action on Friday after also missing several weeks with an ankle sprain, did not play on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball