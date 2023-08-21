Shop Local
City Council to discuss the possibility of closing Iturbide Street on Friday and Saturday nights

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is in session with several agenda items including a new vaping campaign, financial help for local organizations and a possible street closure.

Iturbide Street is known for its nightlife and a request might make some slight changes to the downtown area.

An item will discuss the possibility of closing Iturbide Street to vehicular traffic during Friday and Saturday nights.

The item was brought up by Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa to close the street to avoid any dangerous situation for those who frequent the bars in the area on the weekend.

Also, the council will be introducing the new assistant city manager Jose Valdez Jr.

