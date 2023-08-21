Shop Local
City of Laredo monitors tropical storm warning; storm expected Tuesday morning

File photo: Rain video in Laredo
File photo: Rain video in Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After months of experiencing drought, a potential tropical cyclone is expected to hit Corpus Christi and surrounding areas including Laredo within the next 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, we could be experiencing some thunderstorms and flash flooding starting Tuesday morning which could last until Wednesday.

With the high probability of rain, both the Laredo Police and Laredo Fire Department are keeping an eye on the storms and will be working closely with local school districts to inform them about the precautions.

In the event that our area experiences flooding, Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department advises motorists to drive with caution and to refrain from moving barricades.

“Don’t remove the barricade because people who go through barricades put other people in danger, often they are there because there is water on the roadway,” said Baeza. “When you cannot see the street because of water, you potentially could be you know become buoyant in that water, so we don’t want people to cross barricades because we went through a great process of putting all these barricades and people insist on going through the barricade. We’ve actually seen them crash through the barricade sometimes if the vehicles big enough.”

Both the police department and fire department are monitoring the situation as it develops.

They urge the community to stay up to date on KGNS.TV and follow social media to be up to date.

You can download the KGNS News App as well as the Laredo Police Department app.

