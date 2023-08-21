Deliberations underway in resentencing trial for man convicted of killing UISD coach

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man convicted of killing a UISD Coach will soon find out if his sentencing has been reduced.

Monday marks day six of the resentencing trial of Jorge Rodriguez who was convicted of killing a UISD Coach, Roland Ramos who was stabbed to death in 2018.

The defense and the state have just finished their closing arguments and the jury is now deliberating.

On Monday morning, the defense brought Rodriguez’s stepdaughter to the stand.

The 13-year-old testified about her close relationship with Rodriguez.

The state then chose to call a woman who had a romantic relationship with Rodriguez for four years.

She shared insights into their relationship dynamics and noted certain changes she observed over time.

She mentioned instances of missing money and belongings as well as a heated disagreement.

She affirmed that there was no physical violence during their relationship.

Rodriguez’s attorneys are hoping to reduce his sentence of 50 years in prison.

