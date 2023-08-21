Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has released the latest figures regarding Covid-19 cases in Laredo.

The health department is reporting a total of 241 confirmed and probable covid cases for the month of July, followed by a noticeable increase to 275 cases in August.

Now, the health department said they are expecting a new Covid-19 vaccine targeting the XBB lineage viruses.

The vaccines will be available in the coming weeks, specifically targeting mid to late September.

