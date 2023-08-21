Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has released the latest figures regarding Covid-19 cases in Laredo.

The health department is reporting a total of 241 confirmed and probable covid cases for the month of July, followed by a noticeable increase to 275 cases in August.

Now, the health department said they are expecting a new Covid-19 vaccine targeting the XBB lineage viruses.

The vaccines will be available in the coming weeks, specifically targeting mid to late September.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday
UISD Superintendant is on Administrative Leave
UISD places Superintendent on administrative leave
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.
Officer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Laredo Police Officer’s Assoc. according to affidavit
City lists five candidates for Laredo Police Chief
City lists five candidates for Laredo Police Chief

Latest News

Deliberations underway in resentencing trial for man convicted of killing UISD coach
Resentencing trial Day 6: Family and friends of Jorge Rodriguez Jr. take the stand
Deliberations underway in resentencing trial for man convicted of killing UISD coach
City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools
Laredo City Council preview
Webb County votes to increase salary for jurors
Webb County votes to increase salary for jurors