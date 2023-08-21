Heavy Rain With Tropical System Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing tropical cyclone may reach tropical storm status before reaching the south Texas coast before dawn. Widespread 1-3″ rains will reach our area early/mid Tuesday morning and will be heaviest late morning into early afternoon. The rain may fall faster than it can drain away, and Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Temperatures will not rise above the 80′s. The system will dissipate as it moves to our west Tuesday night. Scattered showers are still possible during Wednesday, but some sun will be seen as well. Temperatures will reach the 90′s, and rise from there after Wednesday.

