Laredo City Council preview

City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City council will meet Monday night for its regularly scheduled meeting and on the agenda is the introduction of the new assistant city manager Jose Valdez Jr.

Valdez was selected by Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb last week.

The city manager will be allowed to amend the community development budget by adding an extra $750,000 for the Plaza Theater Restoration Project.

The city is also looking into amending an ordinance that would eliminate fees for water slide use for people of all ages at the local swimming pools.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at Laredo City Hall.

