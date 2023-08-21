Shop Local
Laredo Family still struggling from lighting strike; urges homeowners to check insurance policy

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As a storm heads towards south Texas, one family’s plight serves as a reminder to the community about the importance of understanding their home insurance policies.

The Olvera Family, caught in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm that struck the city in April, had their home severely damaged by a lightning strike.

Despite assistance from an insurance adjuster, they have been waiting for a response from their insurance provider for the past three weeks.

“Check your policy and make sure you sit down with your agent and go through your policy. Every question, every detail, you can ask them. Check because then you’re going to end up like us,” said Olvera.

The family has reached out to local officials and programs but has not received a response.

For now, they are turning to community support for an upcoming plate sale to fund the necessary home repairs.

If you would like to help the Olvera during their time of need, you can call: 956-285-9811.

