Laredo first responders hold emergency drill at City Hall

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An emergency drill is held at one of the busiest buildings in the City of Laredo.

Dozens of employees and members of the public were seen waiting outside City Hall as emergency crews conducted a drill Monday morning.

According to city officials, this is one of several emergency drills that take place which last roughly 10 minutes.

As per the city managers’ request, the drills are done to ensure the safety of the public and employees.

“There is an alarm that goes off, it’s pretty loud inside, as soon as that alarm goes off. We have a certain amount of time to get out of the building,” said Laredo Public Information Manager, Noraida Negron. “Depending on where the employees are in the building. There are several exits doors; employees know which exit door they need to get out of and they need to do it as quickly as possible and safely as possible.”

After the drill, the risk management department assess the response time and if needed, changes could be implemented for the following drill exercise.

