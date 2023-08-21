Laredo Health Dept. addresses costs for Covid-19 vaccines

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The summer brought a surge of covid cases and an uptick in hospitalizations around the country.

With new variants on the rise, many are getting their booster shots but come Sept. 1, some covid services will come with a hefty price.

At the beginning of Aug., the CDC announced two new covid variants, Eris and Fornax.

Officials at the Laredo Health Department say they are prepared for a possible surge.

Omar Garcia, epidemiologist for the health department said they have seen a slight increase in the past few months.

This past Friday, the health department reported that during the month of July there were 241 Covid cases and so far this month there have been 275 cases.

While those numbers have stayed the same, they do not compare to last year’s number.

“Comparing to other months, we have seen an increase to Covid-19 cases, nothing compared to last year, last year we had a little bit more,” said Garcia. “Right now, again, we’ve been seeing a slight increase in cases, but the good thing is that hospitalizations have been staying low compared to the amount of cases that we see that test positive.”

The department continues to remind people that starting Sept. 1, Covid-19 tests and vaccines will come with a price tag.

While the health department recently announced that covid tests will cost $85 dollars, the are plans to provide covid vaccines at no cost to those who qualify.

The Laredo Health Department is currently offering free Covid-19 vaccine, booster shoots and medicine.

You can learn more about prices and other services by calling 956-795-4900.

