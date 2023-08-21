Shop Local
Milton Elementary kicks off annual Accelerated Reader Program with assembly

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In an effort to encourage kids to hit the books, teachers and staff at Milton Elementary held a rock concert to kick off the annual Accelerated Reader Program.

Hundreds of students and staff enjoyed a morning full of singing and dancing with performances by Claudia Gutierrez.

Ultimately, teachers hope the event encourages kids to read, which could help improve their writing skills and test performance.

“Reading is the cornerstone of everything that we do, a student who love to read will be successful in everything that they do, so it’s very important for us to encourage reading,” said Cecilia Marchan McGee.

During the accelerated reader program, students are monitored when using the program as well as when taking quizzes.

The results are then sent to state agencies.

