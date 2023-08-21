Resentencing trial: Man convicted of killing UISD coach receives 20 years and a $10K fine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing a UISD coach will now be serving 20 years in prison and have to pay a $10,000 fine.

Jorge Rodriguez Jr. had originally been sentenced to a half century behind bars for killing Rolando Ramos back in 2018.

He had been appealing that sentence for nearly a week and after extensive testimony, it was brought down by 30 years.

During Monday’s closing arguments the district attorney told jurors that the victim was not only a teacher but a role model and fought back the claims the murder was a “Crime of passion.”

The DA said there was no sign of a struggle.

As for Rodriguez’s defense, they say their client is non-violent, was addicted to drugs but has since been sober.

