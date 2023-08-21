Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Resentencing trial: Man convicted of killing UISD coach receives 20 years and a $10K fine

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing a UISD coach will now be serving 20 years in prison and have to pay a $10,000 fine.

Jorge Rodriguez Jr. had originally been sentenced to a half century behind bars for killing Rolando Ramos back in 2018.

He had been appealing that sentence for nearly a week and after extensive testimony, it was brought down by 30 years.

During Monday’s closing arguments the district attorney told jurors that the victim was not only a teacher but a role model and fought back the claims the murder was a “Crime of passion.”

The DA said there was no sign of a struggle.

As for Rodriguez’s defense, they say their client is non-violent, was addicted to drugs but has since been sober.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday
UISD Superintendant is on Administrative Leave
UISD places Superintendent on administrative leave
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.
Officer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Laredo Police Officer’s Assoc. according to affidavit
Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash
Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash

Latest News

COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo
Resentencing trial Day 6: Family and friends of Jorge Rodriguez Jr. take the stand
Deliberations underway in resentencing trial for man convicted of killing UISD coach
City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools
Laredo City Council preview
Webb County votes to increase salary for jurors
Webb County votes to increase salary for jurors