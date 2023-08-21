Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of people gathered at Independence Hills Park over the weekend to remember the four teens tragically killed during last Sunday’s fiery crash in south Laredo.

On Saturday afternoon, friends, family and UISD students gathered at the park for a balloon release.

This was all an effort to honor four teens who lost their lives following a car collision on Cuatro Vientos that went airborne, crashed, and caught fire.

According to the Laredo Police, two men were 18 years old, one man was 17, and the owner of the vehicle was a 15-year-old girl.

The police department has not yet identified their names; however, during a memorial on Friday, it was revealed that the 15-year-old girl was identified as Alexandra Doria.

