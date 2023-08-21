Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash

Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash
Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of people gathered at Independence Hills Park over the weekend to remember the four teens tragically killed during last Sunday’s fiery crash in south Laredo.

On Saturday afternoon, friends, family and UISD students gathered at the park for a balloon release.

This was all an effort to honor four teens who lost their lives following a car collision on Cuatro Vientos that went airborne, crashed, and caught fire.

According to the Laredo Police, two men were 18 years old, one man was 17, and the owner of the vehicle was a 15-year-old girl.

The police department has not yet identified their names; however, during a memorial on Friday, it was revealed that the 15-year-old girl was identified as Alexandra Doria.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday
UISD Superintendant is on Administrative Leave
UISD places Superintendent on administrative leave
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Laredo teen who died in crash honored during funeral procession
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.
Officer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Laredo Police Officer’s Assoc. according to affidavit
City lists five candidates for Laredo Police Chief
City lists five candidates for Laredo Police Chief

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Students and family members pay tribute to four teens killed in fiery crash
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
UISD Superintendant is on Administrative Leave
UISD places Superintendent on administrative leave