TSTA President reacts to UISD’s appointment of administrators in charge during superintendent’s absence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Reactions continue to pour in following the decision to place UISD Superintendent on administrative leave with pay.

On Saturday during a special meeting, the UISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to place Superintendent David Gonzalez on leave.

The meeting was held in response to recent allegations of sexual harassment made against Gonzalez.

In the interim, Laida Benavidez, Rebecca Morales and Mike Garza will serve as temporary administrators in-charge.

Luis de la Garza, TSTA President for Laredo United said that these administrators will provide resources to make the district run their daily operations until the allegations against Gonzalez are investigated.

“For the best interest in the district right now, is to go ahead to follow suit with those appointments, we’ve been seeing is that you have personnel that are specialist in that individual area, one is going to be in student services that’s Ms. Morales, Mr. Garza is in operations and Ms. Benavides is in finance, so having all three of them,” said De la Garza.

UISD released a statement on the appointment of administrators in charge:

On August 19, 2023, the District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Rebecca “Becky” Morales, Laida Benavides, and Joseph “Michael” Garza as Administrators in Charge. The District is grateful for the dedication, loyalty and selflessness of these employees, who have agreed to take on their additional duties without any increase in pay. Mrs. Morales, Mrs. Benavides and Mr. Garza have a combined 80 years of experience at UISD. The community should rest assured that the District does not anticipate any interruption to services or instruction during this time and is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring academic excellence and good customer service for UISD’s stakeholders.

