TSTA speaks out on allegations made against UISD Superintendent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In the midst of the allegations made against UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez, the local chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association spoke out about their concerns.

The association said that they have not seen an allegation made against a superintendent like this before.

TSTA said they do not condone these actions and harassment should not take place in the schools or in any workplace.

“Our position is only that everyone is entitled to due process and as a matter of law to prove innocence but with having said that the allegations made against our current superintendent of the actions that happened 10 years ago are determined to be true through the legal process then disciplinary action had to come through with,” said Ernest Davila with Laredo United TSTA. “I would be the first one to lay down the hammer on that.”

Davila goes on to say that educators interested in joining the Teacher Association for either UISD or LISD can become a member.

Davila said they have resources available for teachers and staff going through similar situations.

For more information call 1-877-ASK-TSTA.

