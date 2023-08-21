Webb County votes to increase salary for jurors

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - This past week, Webb County Commissioners met with a lengthy agenda, which included voting to increase the pay given to Webb County jurors who serve their civic duty.

Previously, jurors were only given $6 an hour for jury duty; now they will be paid $20 an hour.

This comes after House Bill 34-74 was signed by Governor Gregg Abbott.

“I think it’s important they are doing their due diligence and serving,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “When you have a right to vote you have the right to serve and our court system it’s an opportunity when they miss $6 a day face it what can you buy, a coke and a bag of chips, now this gets you more of a meal.”

The new pay increase goes into effect on Sept. 1 throughtout the State of Texas.

The bill also gives an increase to jurors from $40 to $58 per day when serving during a trial.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.