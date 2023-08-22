AEP Texas gears up amid power outage concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - AEP Texas has deployed approximately 1,500 resources across diverse regions, with a heightened focus on areas susceptible to power disruptions, such as the Rio Grande Valley and South Padre Island.

Magnitude of Outages: The latest report from AEP Texas confirms that approximately 18,000 customers are currently grappling with power outages. The majority of these disruptions are concentrated in the Corpus Christi district, significantly impacting local communities.

Extent of Impact: While the majority of outages are experienced in the Corpus Christi district, the effects have also reached the Laredo district. Moreover, nearly 2,200 customers in the Hebbronville and Falfurrias areas are currently without power.

Community Impact and Safety: On Tuesday, August 22, the City of Laredo reported more than 100 outages. In light of these developments, AEP Texas underscores the crucial need to exercise caution during severe weather conditions.

Words of Caution from AEP Texas: Larry Jones, Corporate Communications Manager with AEP Texas, stresses the importance of safety during and after the storm. He recommends that parents keep their children and pets indoors to avoid accidental encounters with downed power lines, which might have been affected by the storm.

Precautions During Power Loss: In the event of power loss, officials advise residents to unplug significant energy-consuming devices, including air conditioners, washers, and dryers. This step helps prevent power surges when electricity is restored. For those relying on generators, following precise instructions is crucial to mitigate the risk of electrical shocks and potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stay Informed: Residents are strongly encouraged to remain connected to local news sources, official communication channels, and AEP Texas updates for the latest information on power restoration efforts and safety guidelines.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.